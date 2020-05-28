Adah Sharma Reveals Co-star Vidyut Jammwal Taught Her How To Be A Washing Machine-dryer

Actor Adah Sharma is known to be a fitness freak and has been setting fitness goals for her fans amid quarantine. She often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions and is quite active on social media. Sharma took to her social media to share a video of her drying her clothes and has added a special Bhavana Reddy twist to it.

Adah Sharma turns into washing machine cum dryer amid quarantine

The actor is seen dressed up in a grey sports tank and has draped herself in an orange printed half-saree. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, she is seen exercising while she is hanging out her clothes to dry. Adah Sharma is actively performing her exercise in the video while the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga plays in the background.

She revealed in her caption that she doing chores like her 'Commando' character, Bhavna Reddy. The actor also gave her own twist to the lyrics of the song in her caption and urged people to try to sing it like her version. Adah Sharma revealed in the caption that her Commando co-star Vidyut Jammwal taught her how to be a washing machine cum dryer amid the Coronavirus quarantine.

Adah Sharma further tagged Vidyut Jammwal as the World's best Commando, Best Martial Artist, and the Best Chef who also happens to be her best friend. She further announced the World Television Premiere of their film Commando 3 on May 31. She further mentioned that her washing machine has been conked for two weeks and the abs seen in the video are real.

The actor is known to share a close bond with her grandmother and regularly posts pictures and videos with her on her social media. Since the fans love watching them together, Adah Sharma started a new series called Party with Paati where she shares snippets from the video calls she has with her grandmother. In the recent one, she tried teaching her grandmother some dance skills.

On the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. She essayed the character of Inspector Bhavana Reddy in the film. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film revolved around officers Karan and Bhavana who set out on a mission to London to stop a terrorist attack on India after learning of a threat.

Adah Sharma will be seen next in Man to Man alongside Naveen Kasturia. The film is set to be a love story where Naveen's character falls in love with Adah's character and get married.

