Adah Sharma Slams Media Portals That Claim The Kerala Story Is 'struggling' At Box Office

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has entered its sixth week in theatres. While the film was a huge success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, it has now slowed down at the box office. The actress recently slammed a few media portals that said that her film was 'struggling' to attract footfalls.

Adah took to social media and shared screenshots of media portals that wrote the film is 'struggling to attract footfalls for the cinema halls'. Calling them out, she took a dig at them in a quirky way. She stated that The Kerala Story has crossed Rs. 240 crore till now. Adding further, she said that some portals have "high expectations" and want her film's collection to be like the first weekend. Adah also shared how she hasn't seen them doing such acts for "other films."

Sharing the note on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "There are some portals who are positive on another level only. Our film has crossed 240 crore and on even on the 5th and 7th week they want our collections to be like the first weekend. Otherwise, they see it as "struggling". Loving the high expectations that they have from us. I haven't noticed them do this for any other film. Theyy must reaaaalllyy love us hai na? (sic)"

(Adah Sharma calls out news portals | Image: Adah Sharma/Twitter)

Adah Sharma expresses gratitude to everyone who contributed to her career

(Adah Sharma pens note on social media and expressed her gratitude | Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

Adah Sharma expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the industry who has contributed to her career. In her Instagram post, she acknowledged the opportunities she has received in various roles across movies, advertisements, and music videos. She conveyed her appreciation for the chance to be part of The Kerala Story and expressed excitement about seeing it on the big screen.

She also shared her excitement about the ongoing support and enthusiasm from viewers who have been flocking to cinema halls to watch the film. On June 6, Adah made a special announcement. She shared that in order to further boost accessibility and encourage more people to experience the film, the filmmakers have decided to offer tickets for the film at the affordable price of Rs 99.

By reducing the ticket cost, they aim to make the movie accessible to a wider range of moviegoers, allowing more people to enjoy their performances.