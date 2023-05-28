Adah Sharma Thanks ‘everyone In The Industry’ For The Success Of The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her recent movie The Kerala Story. The actress has taken to her social media account to pen a note about the success of her movie. Posting pictures of herself as the character in the film, Adah mentioned the success of the film.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story continues to cruise through the Box Office. The movie is currently in the fourth week of its screening. As per the latest update by Trade Analyst, Sumit Kadel, the movie earned a total of ₹215.97 crore in the domestic market.

Taking to her Instagram, Adah Sharma penned a note of gratitude for ‘everyone in the industry’. She wrote, “Grateful to everyone in the industry who gave me every role in every movie, ad, music video sab kuch to get to be in theatres now with this one ❤️”. The actress shared that even on the fourth weekend, people are flocking to the cinema halls to watch The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story latest Box Office collection

On May 27, Saturday, trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel shared the box office update of The Kerala Story. Numbers show that the movie is still drawing audiences in the theatres despite competition from the English movie Fast X and other movies. On Friday, May 26, the Adah Sharma starrer collected ₹2.50 crore.

Adah Sharma wishes Sudipto Sen good health and announces new project

Adah Sharma teased another possible collaboration with director Sudipto Sen in her latest Tweet. The actor penned a note for the director, who is reported not keeping well owing to exhaustion. Adah Sharma shared a photo of herself with the director and advised him to get well soon so that they can ‘surprise, shock or gladen’ the audience with their new announcement.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has overcome all hurdles of bans, controversies and contention from the public. The movie is helmed by Sudipto Sen and is produced by Vipul Shah. It narrates the tale of a young nursing student who is abducted and forced to convert to Islam.