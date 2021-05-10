Adah Sharma's Birthday: Guess The Movie Based On The Actor's Character Description

Adah Sharma is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi and Telugu movies. The actress made her debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror movie 1920 in the year 2008. Her performance in the movie was praised by critics and the audience and the actress received a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Adah Sharma ventured into the South Indian film industry and made her debut through the romantic movie Heart Attack opposite Nithiin, the movie was a commercial success. The actress was next seen in the movie S/O Satyamurthy opposite Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. She was also seen in the action drama movie Commando 2 and Commando 3. On the occasion of Adah Sharma's birthday, take Adah Sharma's quiz and guess the movie based on the character description

Adah Sharma's quiz

1. Adah Sharma plays the role of Lisa Singh Rathod who gets possessed by a demonic entity.

A. 1920: The Evil Returns

B. Commando: One Man Army

C. Phirr

D. 1920

2. Adah Sharma plays the role of a musician who has the power of premonition upon touching objects.

A. Phirr

B. Kshanam

C. Hasee Toh Phasee

D. 1920

3. Adah Sharma plays the role of Hayati who comes to Spain to convince her friend's father to accept her friend's love marriage.

A. Kalki

B. Heart Attack

C. Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke

D. S/O Satyamurthy

4. Adah Sharma plays the role of Karishma, whose younger sister falls in love with her fiance, who sacrifices her love.

A. Phirr

B. Commando: One Man Army

C. Hasee Toh Phasee

D. Garam

5. Adah Khan plays the role of Pallavi whose wedding with Anand gets cancelled due to Anand's bankruptcy.

A. Kalki

B. Heart Attack

C. Garam

D. S/O Satyamurthy

6. Adah Khan plays the role of Paaru, the fiancée of an aspiring policeman named Rana.

A. Rana Vikrama

B. Kshanam

C. Charlie Chaplin 2

D. Idhu Namma Aalu

7. Adah Sharma plays the role of encounter specialist inspector Bhavna Reddy.

A. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

B. Commando: One Man Army

C. Phirr

D. Charlie Chaplin 2

8. Adah Khan plays the role of Swetha, who seeks help from her ex-boyfriend to find her 5-year-old daughter.

A. Rana Vikrama

B. Kalki

C. Charlie Chaplin 2

D. Kshanam

9. Adah Khan plays the role of Dr Padma, who is the head doctor of a government hospital.

A. Kalki

B. Kshanam

C. Charlie Chaplin 2

D. Idhu Namma Aalu

10. Adah Khan plays the role of Radhika Nair whose boyfriend gets paralysed and has to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

A. Phirr

B. Commando: One Man Army

C. Hasee Toh Phasee

D. Bypass Road

Answers

1. 1920

2. Phirr

3. Heart Attack

4. Hasee Toh Phasee

5. S/O Satyamurthy

6. Rana Vikrama

7. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

8. Kshanam

9. Kalki

10. Bypass Road

IMAGE: ADAH SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

