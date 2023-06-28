Om Raut's directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles hit the big screens on June 16. The film got off to a flying start at the box office, but failed to pick up pace after the first weekend due to negative word of mouth. After 12 days, the movie has collected Rs 450 crore gross at the worldwide box office,

3 things you need to know

Adipurush collections failed to recover after the 1st weekend and have been gradually declining.

The makers even slashed the ticket prices to attract more footfalls.

The film is reportedly inching toward the end of its theatrical run as new films gear up for release.

Adipurush is an average grosser, say trade experts

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Adipurush box office collections began to dip after the first weekend. Despite the change in some of its dialogues and reduction in ticket prices, the collections continued to decline. In 12 days, the film has minted around Rs 450 crore gross worldwide.

(Prabhas starrer Adipurush is struggling to sustain itself at the box office | Image: Twitter)

Adipurush has collected Rs 350 crore (gross) at the domestic box office in all languages. It got a massive releases overseas and has managed to earn Rs 100 crore to date. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Adipurush collected Rs 200 crore gross in the Hindi language and Rs 150 crore gross in Telugu language, which is Prabhas' territory. As per Bala, the final verdict of the movie as of Day 12 is still 'average'.

Adipurush nett box office collections in India

Since Adipurush release, the film has been mired in controversies. The audience objected to some of the dialgues and how the revered characters in the Hindu epic Ramayana were depicted. As per trade analyst Akshaye Rathi, the Prabhas starrer has collected of Rs 120-130 crore nett in Hindi language and Rs 120 crore nett in Telugu since release. He said, "Financially the makers have recovered their money and nobody has lost anything." Rathi further added that performance of the film at the box office, despite its stellar star cast, has been average.