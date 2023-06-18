Adipurush Director Tweets About 'divinity In All Theatres' After Film Smashes BO Records

Filmmaker Om Raut is thrilled after his magnum opus Adipurush achieved a resounding success at the box office. However, it's not just the film's triumphant opening that has garnered attention. His special request to theatre owners across the country has been met with a positive response. It has augmented the joy of the already special occasion.

Adipurush was released worldwide on June 16.

Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Om Raut's directorial is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

In just 2 days, the film has crossed the ₹250 crore mark in worldwide collections.

Om Raut special request to theatre owners

Om Raut had urged theatre owners to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman for every screening of his film Adipurush. It seems that many theatres have wholeheartedly complied with this wish. The filmmaker took to social media and shared a collage featuring theatre seats with portraits of Lord Hanuman. The seats were adorned with saffron shrouds, garlands and flowers. "Divinity in all Indian theatres" was written over the photo. He wrote in the caption, "Jai Shri Ram".

Meanwhile, the reserved seats for Lord Hanuman have captured the attention of moviegoers across the nation. While some offered prayers, others participatd in installing idols of the lord at the designated spots. Many took selfies before settling down to watch the film. In some cinema halls, incense sticks were lit and coconuts offered as part of spiritual rituals.

(Seats reserved for Lord Hanuman across the nation | Image: Om Raut/Twitter)

(A snip of Om Raut's tweet | Image: Om Raut/Instagram)

Previously, at Adipurush's promotional event in Tirupati, Raut made an appeal to the producers and film distributors to reserve one seat at every every screening as a mark of respect for Lord Hanuman.

(File photo of Adipurush's poster | Image: Om Raut/Twitter)

Although, in his tweet after Adipurush release, Raut refrained from commenting on any negativity surrounding the film which has emerged online.

Adipurush smashes box office records

Adipurush, a grand 3D spectacle, is a modern day re-telling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It has made a significant impact at the box office in just 2 days of its release. The film is now eyeing major numbers during its theatrical run. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film amassed a staggering ₹140 crore in gross worldwide collections on its opening day. T-Series, in a press statement, declared it to be the highest day-one collection for any Hindi film on a pan-India level. On the second day, it crossed the ₹200 crore mark.