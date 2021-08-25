'Adipurush': Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Spotted After Dance Rehearsal, See Pics

Director Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the fans cannot wait to catch a glimpse of the stars in a different avatar. Recently, leaving fans on toes, the lead star cast of the film including Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon was spotted by the paparazzi as they headed out from their dance rehearsals.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh spotted after Adipurush dance rehearsal

The multi-starrer and multilingual period drama Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the role of Ravana. While Prabhas and Kriti play the eternal Ram-Sita Jodi, Sunny will be seen as the dutiful Lakshman. In the viral pictures, an exhausted Kriti can be seen tired after the hectic dance rehearsal. South superstar Prabhas seated in the back seat, looked cool as he waved at the paparazzi. On the other hand, Sunny who was seated at the front seat smiled and waved at photographers as they clicked him.

Team Adipurush began shooting for the film in Mumbai when things came to a sudden halt owing to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. However, the shoot is back on track with the actors and crew members currently filming in Mumbai. Adipurush will be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is set to make a theatrical release on August 11 next year. The Om Raut directorial will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The dubbed version of the film will also be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix hit, Mimi, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. The film was a remake of the 2011 Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Sunny Singh most recently took on a role alongside Sonnalli Seygall in debutant director, Navjot Gulati’s Jai Mummy Di.

IMAGE: ACTORPRABHAS/Instagram