'Adipurush': Prabhas Set To Join Kriti Sanon And Saif Ali Khan For Shooting Film In Mumbai

The upcoming Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush, has an update for fans. Prabhas who is slated to play the titular character in the film is reportedly joining the shoot as early as next month. Shooting for the film began at the beginning of this month. Adipurush is scheduled for a theatrical release in Telugu and Hindi along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 11, 2022

Prabhas to join 'Adipurush' cast in Mumbai

The shooting for Adipurush began in Feb 2021. However, on the first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the set, leading to quite a bit of damage to the set and several props. The project also faced delay due to the second wave of COVID-19 and hence resumed shooting at the beginning of this month.

According to a report by News18, Baahubali actor Prabhas is set to join Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, who have already begun shooting.

The source told the outlet, that the team was done with about 30 percent of the shoot before starting the new schedule, also sharing that the losses due to the fire were massive including the destruction of several costumes. However, the source also informs that the team in charge of the costumes has worked hard to recreate them. The source also reveals that a chroma set has now been erected at Mehboob Studios.

Prabhas recently shared a post on social media for another one of his upcoming films, titled Project K which will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. According to the same report, Prabhas is still filming another project Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad and will join the Adipurush cast next month. The report also claimed that Saif Ali Khan will wrap up a majority of his part in the film before flying to Europe to begin filming the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

More about 'Adipurush'

The forthcoming film, Adipurush, will feature a star cast, including actors like Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The much-anticipated film will be directed by Om Raut. According to several reports, the film has a massive budget of Rs. 350-400 crores.

According to the aforementioned report, Saif and Prabhas were allegedly asked to "bulk up" and have "a muscular look" for the project. This is due to the many action sequences that the movie will have. The source also claims that some international action directors have also been "roped in" for the upcoming film.

