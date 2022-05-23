Aditi Rao Hydari Turns Fashionista In Black Sabyasachi Ensemble At Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes red carpet debut turned special after the flamboyant star left hearts to flutter in various outfits. After the actor turned heads in a pink gown on the red carpet, she again grabbed attention with her next over-the-top look as she was seen dressed in black attire. This time, the actor picked another Sabyasachi outfit, that left her fans mighty impressed.

The actor had donned an ethereal white saree earlier by the famous designer that just made her look divine. Now, Aditi wore a long lace black gown with a Sabyasachi's signature belt. She had her hair styled in a bun and wore a pink scarf over it. Adding an Indian traditional touch to the outfit, the star wore a micro bindi, statement choker, and hoop earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in black at Cannes 2022 red carpet

She had captioned her looks on Instagram and wrote, " With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world." Aditi made her debut at the French Riviera festival to represent the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India. After teasing fans with her various pictures from her lookbook of Cannes 2022, Aditi finally posted a picture of her grand red carpet debut.

On Sunday, the actor had dropped a picture of her red carpet look where she can be seen looking beautiful in a pink thigh-slit gown with minimal accessories. The actor paired her gown with matching high heels, along with embellished drop earrings. "The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie @vivo_india #MyLifelsAMovie #vivoX80Series #vivoAtCannes #cannes2022 #arhxcannes (sic)," she wrote alongside the picture then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks. She also has an Amazon Prime web series Jubilee in her kitty. The show talks about the early days and the very inception of Hindi cinema. It will narrate the good old days before the industry received the title of Bollywood. Aditi is a star in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, and Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

IMAGE: Instagram/aditiraohydari