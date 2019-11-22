Aditi Rao Hydari: The Padmaavat Actor Shoots For 'Cheers To That!' With Janice

Aditi Rao Hydari often surprises her fans with her interesting posts on social media. She gets showered with their blessings and love. Aditi has built a very huge fan base over the last few years with her brilliant on-screen performances. She recently shared a post on her Instagram handle where she was seen shooting for the upcoming talk show Cheers to that! With Janice.

Aditi Rao Hydari shoots for Cheers to that! With Janice

The Wazir actor was accompanied by two of her close friends and actors Dia Mirza and Diana Penty. She posted an interesting caption and expressed her experience of shooting the first episode with her friends to be a reaffirmation of love and highlighted the positivity that exists within their bond. She went on to call themselves sensitive, creative, crazy, loving, hardworking, happy and often hugely vulnerable people. The show consists of some interesting segments that give deep insight into the actors and fans can easily sneak into their life and know some interesting facts about them. The actors were in a very joyful mood and it seems like they had a really fun time while shooting. The earlier season of her show had invited some of the famous celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Rana Daggubati, Sonam Kapoor and many more. The show has gained a lot of popularity among the youth.

Aditi will be soon seen in the upcoming Tamil psychological thriller film Psycho. The film also features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Ram, Shaji Chen, Singampuli, Aadukalam Naren and Renuka. It is made under the banner of Double Meaning productions by Arun Mozhi Manickam. The film is written and directed by Mysskin and the teaser of the film was released by the legendary director Mani Ratnam. It has received positive views from fans and has already created a buzz on social media. The film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

