'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Director Aditya Dhar Reveals Why He Chose Vicky For His Next

In a recent interview with an online portal, Aditya Dhar revealed that Vicky Kaushal would be his first choice for all his movies. He said that he loved working with Vicky Kaushal during Uri: The Surgical Strike, and finds Vicky's sincerity and dedication towards a film amusing. In the interview, Aditya Dhar revealed that besides the abovementioned reasons, Vicky Kaushal is perfect for his next film, which is based on mythological character Ashwatthama.

Recently, media reports revealed the team of Uri: The Surgical Strike is all set to reunite for a new movie. The new film, titled The Immortal Aswatthama, is reported to be based on the life of the Ashwatthama who battled against the Pandavas during the Kuruksetra. In the media interview, Aditya Dhar confessed that he wants to work with Vicky Kaushal in all of his films because he is sure that once he commits for a project, he will put his blood and sweat for it.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautham in the lead released in 2019. The Aditya Dhar directorial managed to impress the audiences, hence becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Meanwhile, as Aditya Dhar starts the pre-production work on his next, Vicky Kaushal is spending his time with family in lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is reported to be shooting for Shoojit Sircar's next. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bandita Sandhu in the lead, is reported to be a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. The upcomer is slated to hit the silver screen on January 15, 2021.

Thereafter, Vicky Kaushal has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht and Meghna Gulzar's Manekshaw. After completing the shoot on these films, Vicky Kaushal will join the sets of Aditya Dhar's next. The forthcoming movie is expected to go on floor by the end of 2021.

