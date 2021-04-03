Aditya Narayan COVID Positive & Other Entertainment News That Shook The Internet Today

There have been a series of events that made it to the news today and most of them left the audience startled. First look posters, popular show updates, and movie updates have been a major of the days as various announcements were made in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at a bunch of news stories that stood out on 3 April 2021.

1. Aditya Narayan COVID positive

Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently took to social media to announce that he had tested positive for COVID 19. He shared a throwback selfie with his wife Shweta while asking his fans to remain safe and follow all precautions at this time.

2. Sam Manekshaw gets its title

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Manekshaw biopic film recently got its title and the announcement was made through social media. The film will be called Sam Bahadur and the announcement was made on the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s birth anniversary. Vicky Kaushal shared a short clip to announce the news while remembering the dignitary and his work. Have a look.

3. Rege-Jean Page in Bridgerton 2 or not?

The official Twitter handle of Bridgerton was used to announce that the second instalment of the series will not feature Rege-Jean Page. The team put up a notice with Lady Whistledown’s letterhead while the team announced that the character will be missed. Fans had been quite taken aback by the unexpected development.

4. Mumbaikar first look

On the occasion of Vikrant Massey’s birthday, Vijay Sethupathi released the first look poster of their film, Mumbaikar. The poster featured a series of celebrated actors while it announced that the film has been helmed by Santosh Sivan. Have a look.

5. Demi Lovato on Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are all set to collaborate for an upcoming project and the fans are quite excited about it. Demi Lovato recently revealed details about the collab and mentioned that the two artists have been good friends for a long time. She also revealed that they had a lot of fun working on the song together.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Narayan and Vijay Sethupathi Instagram