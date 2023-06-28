Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Kartik Aryan Replacing Him In Aashiqui 3

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently gearing up for the release of his web series The Night Manager 2. Ahead of the release, the actor is busy with promotional events. Recently, he reacted to the news of Kartik Aaryan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starring in Aashiqui 3.

3 things you need to know

Aditya Roy Kapur starred in Aashiqui 2.

He played the role of Rahul Jayykar in the film.

He was starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Here's what Aditya Roy Kapur has to say about casting of Aashiqui 3

During a press conference for The Night Manager in Mumbai, Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his thoughts on the casting and his character's potential return in Aashiqui 3. When asked about Kartik Aaryan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's involvement in the third installment, the actor mentioned that when he first heard about it, people asked him if he wanted to be a part of the project.

However, considering his character's storyline in the second film, he explained that his return for the sequel seems unlikely. He expressed his confidence in the team assembled for the film and said that he will watch the next installment as a film enthusiast.

(A still of Aditya Roy Kapur from Aashiqui 2 | Image: Twitter)

"Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don’t think my character can return for a sequel. I'm sure they'll do a great job," he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur on impact of The Night Manager on his career

During the event, Aditya Roy Kapur also highlighted the significance of The Night Manager in his career. He said that he was immensely proud of the series, highlighting the rare occurrence of all the elements aligning perfectly.

The actor acknowledged the overwhelming response the show has received and mentioned that only time will tell the impact it has on his career. Nevertheless, he considered it a significant milestone in his journey as an actor.