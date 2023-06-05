The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Raises The Stakes

The Night Manager Part 2 is scheduled to release on June 30. New episodes featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Duhlipala will carry forward the intriguing premise set in motion in the first season. The cast members shared a trailer of the second part of the series on their social media handles, further raising anticipation.

The Night Manager Part 2 trailer shows the plot thicken, as Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shelly (Anil Kapoor) keep track of each other's whereabouts. The trailer opens with Shaan claiming that to burn "Ravana's Lanka", he will have to start a fire, but fears he will burn himself. Shaan continues his investigation into Shelly's arms business, but from the inside.

Latika (Tillotama Shome) is seen advising Shaan, in order to earn his trust and understand the true workings of his business. He then gets closer to Kaveri (Sobhita Duhlipala), but not without raising suspicions of the Rungta family. The trailer ends with Shelly telling Shaan that there is a mole in their business, and asks him if he is the one.

The Night Manager part 2 exepcted to tie loose ends

(Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur headline the show The Night Manager 2. | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

The Night Manager part 2 continues the story from the first part, which released earlier this year. The previous part of the crime thriller ended with Shaan accepting the role of CEO offered to him by Shelly. He accepts the offer out of desperation, as he has lost a lot of money and people close to him. Shaan was shown to be determined to take down Shelly, by being a part of her inner circle.

The Night Manager is a remake of the British television series

(The Night Manager is a remake of the British series based on a novel by John Le Carre. | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

The Night Manager Part 2 will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. The series is helmed by Sandeep Modi and is a remake of the British show, based on the novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Duhlipala and Tillotama Shome will reprise their roles in The Night Manager part 2.