Aditya Roy Kapur Surprises Fans As He Performs Live On The Streets Of Delhi; WATCH

Aditya Roy Kapur's fans were in for a treat as the actor surprised them by giving an impromptu performance in Delhi. The actor is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu movieThadam and performed for his fans after packing up. Kapur commenced the shoot of the movie on October 15 on the occasion of Dusshera.

Aditya Roy Kapur performs for fans in Delhi

Fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur's solo guitar performance on the streets. The actor is currently in Delhi to shoot for his next movie, Thadam. Kapur will be essaying a double role for the first time. Take a look at the video of Aditya Roy Kapur's performance here:

More about Thadam

The upcoming movie is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thadam. Based on true events, this thriller film will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars along with Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Thakur will be seen playing the role of a cop and going face to face with Aditya Roy Kapur in the flick. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Talking about her role in the film the Mrunal Thakur in a press statement and said, "When I heard the story, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be distinct from all the characters I have played till now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen onscreen in Netflix's anthology black comedy crime movie Ludo. The movie also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Saurabh Sharma, Shalini Vatsa, and Inayat Varma. The movie received positive reviews with praise aimed at the direction, screenplay, cinematography, music and performances of the cast. Kapur will next be seen in the action flick Om The Battle Within alongside Sanjana Sanghi.

Image: PR/Instagram/@adityaroykapur