Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About His Marriage Plans Amid Dating Rumours With Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur recently opened up about his marriage plans. During a media interaction at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Gumrah, when questioned on when he plans to tie the knot, Aditya replied saying he is not experiencing any "FOMO (fear of missing out)." He said, "I think every one is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and when the time is right."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur is reportedly dating Ananya Panday. Recently, the rumoured lovebirds turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week. Aditya and Ananya also attended actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception where the two twinned in black outfits. A couple of photos from the bash featuring Ananya and Aditya had gone viral online. Their dating rumours began last year when Aditya joined Ananya in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup.

Notably, the duo hasn't reacted to their dating rumours yet.

Aditya Roy Kapur on doing a double role in Gumraah

While interacting with the media, Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about doing a double role in his forthcoming film and called it "challenging." He stated that he has never done a double role in his life. The actor further stated that he took diction classes and ensured both his characters sound different. Aditya said, "It was a challenge but I had fun. Both characters, we had to make them look different. I did diction classes and made both characters sound different. The challenge you face when working on a thriller is to be one step ahead of the audience and not vice-versa."