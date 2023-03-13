Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Walk Ramp Together At LFW Amid Dating Rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday walked the ramp together for the last show of Lakme Fashion Week. The young actors, who are rumoured to be dating, walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra to unveil his new collection. At the finale of the 4 days long fashion week, Ananya and Arjun eluded chemistry and glamour as they closed the show.

Lakme Fashion Week concluded with apower-packed finale on Sunday. Designer Maish Malhotra brought together Student of the Year actor Ananya Panday and the Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur, to walk the ramp.

Ananya Panday looked stylish as she walked the ramp in a printed- funky strapless, slit dress. She topped the dress with a similar printed long jacket with ruffled sleeves. She finished the look with minimal accessories donning a pair of mismatched earrings.

Aditya Roy Kapur turned show stopper for Manish Malhotra. He wore an all black outfit on the ramp. He carried a black on black printed coat with a matching shirt and paired it with plain black pants.

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share unseen pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur from the big night. The pictures depict the couple’s sizzling chemistry as they pose together. Check out the pictures here.

Reactions on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Photos

As soon as Ananya dropped the stunning pictures, fans and followers of the actress began pouring compliments for the couple. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and many others dropped heart and fire emojis.