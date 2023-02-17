Aditya Roy Kapur's Female Fan Forcefully Tries To Kiss Him, Netizens Upset

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently caught up in a tough spot after his female fan tried to kiss him. After the screening of his series The Night Manager, the actor stepped out of the venue to greet his fans. The video went viral in no time and left fans fuming with anger.

In the video, Aditya was all smiles while he greeted fans gathered outside the screening venue. However, a female fan tried to kiss him. She wrapped her arms around the actor and tried to plant a kiss on his cheek. The actor, who kept smiling to avoid the uncomfortable encounter, simply moved away her hand. However, the female fan did kiss Aditya's hand.

See the viral video here:

The netizens noticed Aditya hiding his discomfort behind his smile and bashed the female fan. One user wrote, "Horrible behaviour." While another fan commented, "This fan has crossed the line." "Male CONSENT matters too," commented another one. Yet another one wrote, "Same kind of behaviour of boy fans with any female star could land then behind the bars."

Check out the tweets below:

Male CONSENT matters too 😑 — Tirangajeevi 880 (@Tirangajeevi880) February 17, 2023

Same kind of behaviour of boy fans with any female star could land them behind the bars. 🤣 — Amit RanGa (@Ameet_RanGa) February 16, 2023

Would you have laughed had a man done that to female? — Saurabh Bahuguna46 (@bahuguna46) February 17, 2023

There’s something called self respect which the lady above sadly lacks ! What is she actually trying to achieve ? 🤔 — Susan George(Suzane) (@suuzzaan10) February 16, 2023

More about The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur made his digital debut with the Indian adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager. The series also stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.