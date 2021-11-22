Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Tie The Knot; Alia Bhatt & Others Attend Wedding | See Pics

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot in Mumbai, on 21 November 2021, after being in a relationship for four years. The couple looked mesmerising in their pastel shade outfits and exchanged vows in the attendance of their close family and friends, which included Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor and Bhoomi Pednekar.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were enjoying their pre-wedding festivities for the past few days. On D-Day, the couple looked like people from out of a dream. Anushka Ranjan wore a lavender coloured lehenga and paired it with elegant diamond jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun. On the other hand, Seal donned a light yellow sherwani and white turban. While the couple has not shared any pictures yet, their wedding photos are widely being shared on the internet. Take a look:

Bollywood divas shower love & well wishes on newlyweds

Several Bollywood stars attended Seal and Ranjan's wedding. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many others were present in their pre-wedding ceremonies as well. Here is how Bollywood divas sent them love and wishes.

Alia Bhatt was also seen dancing in all of Aditya and Anushka's wedding functions. The Bollywood star is the best friend of Anushka Ranjan's sister Akansha. She arrived at the wedding in a yellow saree looking mesmerising. To wish the couple, the actor shared a boomerang of them holding each other's hand and added a crying emoji to express her joy.

Bhumi Pednekar attended the wedding with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The actor was present at all the functions and showered the couple with love. To wish them a happy married life, Bhumi took to her IG stories and shared a picture of the two. She wrote, "Congratulations. You both are sure love, Am out of love. (sic)"

Vaani Kapoor, who was one of Anushka's bridesmaids shared a glimpse from the couple's wedding on her Insta story. In the clip, Seal can be seen wiping off something from Anushka's face with a handkerchief. "A love that stays.. a love they feel and a love they deserve, (sic)" the Bell Bottom star wrote while sharing the video.

(Image: @solah.shringar/Instagram)