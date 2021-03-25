Aditya Seal Opens Up On His Recent Illness, Tests COVID Negative

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal recently revealed the reason why he was not as active as earlier on Instagram. He also shared his health update with his fans through his social media. Aditya revealed that he has not been keeping well and updated his fans on his COVID-19 result.

Aditya Seal's COVID-19 report

In his Instagram story, Aditya said that he took the COVID-19 test and his result was negative. He further informed his well-wishers and fans that he is on the road to recovery as he had been ill since March 22. He also thanked his fans for pouring in wishes for him.

Aditya Seal on social media

The actor is quite active on social media and often shares updates of his personal and professional life with his fans on Instagram. Before he took the social media hiatus, he shared a photo of him playing the guitar. He is donning an olive green shirt and a pair of white shorts and yellow sneakers. He is smiling widely for the camera. He made an interesting FRIENDS show reference in his caption. He wrote that he is thinking of approaching Ross to start a musical band. His caption read, "Thinking of approaching Ross to start a band". He also used the hashtag #Bandosauross to suggest the name of his band.

Aditya Seal's movies

Seal made his acting debut with the 2002 movie Ek Chhotisi Love Story wherein he played the role of a teenager who becomes obsessed with his neighbour. The movie also starred Manisha Koirala. He then went on to star in Purani Jeans that released in 2014. His other notable movies are Tum Bin II, Student Of The Year 2 and Say Salaam India. He was last seen in the comedy-drama film Indoo Ki Jawani wherein he started alongside Kiara Advani. The movie received a theatrical release amid the COVID pandemic and was the debut directorial of Abir Sengupta. He played Kiara's love interest in the movie. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of the musical romance film 99 Songs. The movie is a Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy directorial and produced by A R Rahman. It will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well. 99 Songs is slated to release in theatres on April 16.

Image courtesy- Aditya Seal Instagram

