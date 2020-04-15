Aditya Seal Says His Uncle Who Stays In US Tested Positive For COVID-19

Aditya Seal is a Bollywood actor who was last seen in the movie Student Of The Year 2. The movie was directed by Punit Malhotra. Aditya Seal is also quite active on social media and in his recent interview with an entertainment portal, he mentioned that one of his uncles who stays in the United States has been infected with COVID-19. Take a look at some more details about his interview.

In the interview, Aditya Seal was speaking about the Coronavirus crisis and how much worse the situation seems to be getting. The actor stated that his uncle in the US has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor hopes that his uncle will come out of it fit and fine. In the interview, he also mentioned about the coronavirus situation in the USA. He said that there are no medicines or masks available in the United States and that the cases are increasing rapidly day by day.

The actor further said that his uncle has a semi-government job in the United States and he had to go to work during the lockdown. He added that during his outdoor work, his uncle was infected with the virus at someplace. The actor also stated that he is facing difficulties during the lockdown and that he is just focusing on getting out of this alive.

Aditya Seal does not like celebs sharing workout videos during the lockdown?

Aditya Seal also told the portal that he does not like celebrities and his friends sharing workout videos while people are facing the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Aditya said that he knows that his fellow actors are motivating their fans to stay healthy but he feels there is nothing beyond that. He also shared a post on social media where he stated what is the first thing he will do after the lockdown. He shared a throwback video of him in the Maldives where he was seen dancing in the pool. Film actor Anushka Ranjan also replied to the post asking for permission to join Aditya Seal. The Student Of The Year 2 actor captioned the post as 'First thing I do when I get out'

