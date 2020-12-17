Adnan Sami Freshens Pakistan's Memory With Unsparing Tweet To Honour Vijay Diwas

There were tributes flowing in for the Indian Armed Forces as the 50th Vijas Diwas was marked with fanfare on Wednesday. One of the notable messages was from Adnan Sami, who had been a Pakistani at the time of the 1971 war. The singer-music composer, who took up Indian citizenship a few years ago, did not mince words in highlighting the ‘reality check’ that Pakistan received with the defeat.

Adnan Sami’s message for Pakistan on Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army had shared a video tracing the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces in the war that led to the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops.

Responding to the video, Adnan shared a quote from an Urdu poet, “Mujhe Sab Hai Yaad Zara Zara, Tumheñ Yaad Ho Ki Na Yaad Ho!” ( I remember everything faintly, perhaps you don’t remember).

The Tera Chehra artist, whose father had served in th Pakistani air force, even used the term ‘Pak Surrender Day’ instead of Vijay Diwas. Trolling his former country, Adnan Sami, who often makes headlines for giving it back to the Pakistani trolls, highlighted the ‘reality check’ that Pakistan received with the war.

Tributes on Vijay Diwas

Varun Dhawan and many other stars of the film industry paid their respects to their Armed Forces for their courage and sacrifices in the war. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind to other leaders across parties, the Vijay Diwas was acknowledged with showering of praises to mark the 50th year of India’s victory over Pakistan, leading to the formation of Bangladesh. Numerous events were also held in honour of the jawans across the country.

On the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’ the logo of #SwarnimVijayVarsh was unveiled today. The nation will always remember the indomitable courage of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. #VijayDiwas2020 #1971War pic.twitter.com/pGQ9Erqfnr — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

