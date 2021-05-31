Adnan Sami Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine, Pens Powerful Note For 'pseudo Delusionals'

Singer Adnan Sami is the recent celebrity to have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get the shot to return back to normal life. Apart from sharing a picture from the hospital while receiving his dose, the singer also penned a note for “Pseudo Delusionals” who have been showing their ‘obsession’ and asking people about their preference while choosing the vaccine to be inoculated.

Adnan Sami pens note for Pseudo Delusionals

The singer wrote about certain assumptions that people are holding on to like 'I am waiting for such and such vaccine, or I am waiting for that one dose vaccine.' Sending a message to all those 'Sherlocks', Adnan asserted that this is not a 'restaurant' that people can order their favourite dish. Scorning all he wrote, "This is not a frickin restaurant, it's a crisis and its life-threatening. Take whatever is available and get safe asap." Further, the 49-year-old singer lashed out at people and their mentality amid the pandemic and wrote, "if you have a headache, you will take whichever medication you can lay your hands on." Several fans of the singer were quick to support the singer's thoughts and shared their hot takes on the same. One of the users wrote, "Adnan sir, thank you for making this simple for many confused guys out there." Another user called out at people who consider it a 'drive-through menu.' A third user echoed similar sentiments and urged people to take whatever vaccines they come across and not make any judgments.

There were even a few who did not resonate with the singer’s thoughts and questioned Adnan’s views to which the latter clarified in the comment section. One of the users wrote about the complications faced by the people who are being injected with the AstraZeneca. The user further asked Adnaan about any special treatment given to the rich and famous when it comes to receiving a jab. Adnan gave a sharp reply to the user and wrote, “Oh yeah, mine came with diamonds since I’m rich & famous right?!! Extra special!!!” Another user wrote that it's her body and they have complete right to ‘question and to know what’s in it' before they take it. The user advised people that they should ‘do their research before they rush and do something they will never ever be able to reverse.’ Adnan was quick to reply and wrote, “Umm.. So all those Medical boards across the world comprising of ‘experts’ are there for no reason huh? And, your “research” will be better than there’s right? I’ll just stop there & wish you luck with that delusion!.”

IMAGE: ADNANSAMIWORLD/Instagram

