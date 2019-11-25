After Ananya Panday, Childhood Friend Shanaya Kapoor To Debut At Le Bal Des Débutantes

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter is all set to make her debut at the Paris Ball, known as Bal des Debutantes. The 20-year-old's proud father took to Instagram and posting a rather sweet photo of them gave a huge shoutout. Shanaya has been selected to represent India at the Paris Ball this year, which is a high profile fashion event where around 20 young women from prominent families escorted by chose cavaliers to make their social debuts. Ananya Panday was the one who debuted at the Paris Ball in 2017. The dates for this year's Le Bal are November 28 to November 30. TOI reports that Shanaya Kapoor will fly out to Paris on November 25 and will be busy with rehearsals during the period.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who is also preparing for her Bollywood debut, previously made headlines when she left Netizens in awe of her belly dance. Yes, you read that right! A video shareed by belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja shows her and Shanaya belly dancing on solo drum beats. Shanaya, dressed in all black, totally nailed it and has left many impressed with their moves. While Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya left love emojis on the video, many fans couldn't stop but praise the stunning belly dance moves by Shanaya. One user wrote: "Shanaya aahhh!! Next sensational actress from Kapoor legacy for sure." Another commented, "What a performance.", while one fan said: "oh my god!! Killed it." Watch the video -

