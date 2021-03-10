After Anupam Kher, Wife Kirron Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Actress turned politician Kirron Kher took to Twitter and informed about receiving her first dose of the COVID vaccine. The actress shared a picture and wrote that she received the first jab Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. While sharing the post and tagging honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran actress wrote, “Taken the #CovidVaccine in Kokilaben Mumbai. Largest vaccine drive.”

Kirron Kher receives her first dose of COVID vaccination

Earlier in the day on March 9, Anupam also shared a video of his inoculation and thanked the doctors, medical staff, scientists, and the Government of India for making the vaccination possible. In the video, before his inoculation, Anupam Kher can be seen chanting 'Om Namah Shivay', after which the nurse injects the COVID-19 vaccine in his arm. Taken aback by how quick and painless the process was, the Bollywood actor can be seen saying, "Veronica Ji it's done? That was fantastic! You're a magician, Jai ho!"

With the second phase of the vaccination (open to those above 60yrs or those above 45yrs with co-morbidities) commencing, several actors like Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah have also received the vaccination shots. Anupam Kher also shared a video of his mother receiving the first dose. In the video, Dulari can be seen indulging in hilarious banter with her son as well as the doctor who was in charge of her vaccination, Dr. Sikha Singh, who outed himself as a fan of her videos. Through the video, the prolific actor even revealed that, while waiting for her dose of the COVID vaccine, Dulari spoke at length about her previous injuries and implied that she's not scared of anything, including the COVID vaccine shot.