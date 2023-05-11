After Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar To Make Her Debut At Cannes 2023

After Anushka Sharma, another Indian actress is ready to shine on the global stage. Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World and emerging Bollywood star, is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023. She is ready to showcase her talent and add another feather to her cap.

Manushi has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her impressive performance and acting skills. With her debut at Cannes, she is all set to take her career to new heights and showcase her talent to the global audience. The festival is scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 27 in France.

Manushi Chhillar is known for her innate sense of style and grace. She has always been a trendsetter and has set a benchmark for young women across the country. With her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, she is all set to leave her mark on the international fashion sense as well.

Manushi Chhillar Work front

Apart from her Cannes debut, Manushi Chhillar has a lot of exciting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Tehran next to John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others. Manushi's journey from being a Miss World to a promising actress has been inspiring, and her achievements continue to captivate the hearts of millions.

Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with the 2022 film Prithviraj Chauhan. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was directed by filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar won the title of Miss World in 2017.