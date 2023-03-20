Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F Dance To It's The Time To Disco On UK Streets | Watch

Manushi Chhillar is shooting with Alaya F in the UK for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Former Miss World Manushi shared a dance video from the movie set with her co-star. Manushi and Alaya F grooved to the Kal Ho Na Ho song It’s the Time to Disco. Dancers join the duo to groove to the beats of the peppy Bollywood song.

Manushi took to Instagram to share a video of the group dancing on It’s the Time to Disco in between shots. She shared the video with the caption “Some shoot in the middle of shoot 🤪🤪.@alayaf.”

In the video Manushi wore an all black outfit. She paired a black sweatshirt with leggings and completed the look with matching shoes. On the other hand, Alaya wore a black crop top along with matching joggers and sports shoes.

Check out the dance video here.

About Alaya F

Alaya F is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. The 25-year old actress made her Bollywood debut in 2020 in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She was last seen in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

Alaya will be seen in U-Turn remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and in SRI which is the biopic of Srikanth Bolla.

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj. She starred with Akshay Kumar in the historical film. She will also feature in Tehran opposite John Abraham.



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action film franchise. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

