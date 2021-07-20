After Arrest, Raj Kundra's Old Tweets On 'Porn Vs Prostitution' Go Viral

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night for being a 'key conspirator' in a case related to the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps.

Following his arrest, an old tweet of Raj Kundra questioning the legality of prostitution and porn began doing the rounds on social media. In the tweet dated March 29, 2012, Raj Kundra questions why it was legal to pay someone for sex on camera, asking how prostitution was different from porn.

Another tweet highlighting the businessman's thoughts on porn has also gone viral on Twitter from May 3, 2012. Here the businessman says that in India, 'actors are playing cricketers, cricketers are playing politicians, politicians are watching porn while porn stars are becoming actors.'

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Raj Kundra 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case to do with the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday evening following which he was arrested.

The statement issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale reads, "he is being questioned in a case registered in February 2021, which relates to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please,” said the statement.

The case details are as follows: Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021.

Notably, in June 2020, Kundra had filed for an anticipatory bail plea in an obscenity case, which was being probed by the cyber crime cell. That case had pertained to an FIR registered against 14 OTT platforms and web portals for obscene content in November 2020. A retired customs official had filed the complaint on the basis of which FIR was registered and summons was issued to heads of these platforms as well.

