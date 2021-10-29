After Aryan Khan's Bail, Sister Suhana Khan Breaks Silence On His Arrest In Drugs Case

In the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, on October 28, the Bombay HC allowed bail to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, as well as his co-arrestees Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. This comes after the Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai and heading for Goa.

After the development, Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures in which she added some memorable pictures from her childhood.

Suhana Khan's reaction to brother Aryan Khan bail

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen spending some quality time with little Aryan and Suhana. In the caption, she stated, "I Love You." Many Bollywood celebrities also reacted to Suhana Khan's social media post and expressed their happiness in the comments section.

Tania Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Deanne Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and others took to Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post and poured in love by adding heart emojis in the comments section. There were also several fans who expressed their happiness on Aryan Khan bail news and showered Suhana's post with love.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post after Aryan Khan was granted bail.

Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Malaika Arora, Sayani Gupta, Ranvir Shorey, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, R Madhavan and others also took to their official social media handles to express their opinion on Aryan Khan's bail.

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle and voiced his support by stating, "समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती," (When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses). On the other hand, R Madhavan thanked God and stated how relieved he was as a father and wished that all good and positive things would happen.

Sanjay Gupta's tweet read, "I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."

