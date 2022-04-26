After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer Release, Tabu Commences Shoot For 'Drishyam 2'

It was in February when Ajay Devgn took to social media to announce that the shooting of the much-awaited thriller film Drishyam 2 has finally hit the floors. Now, actor Tabu has joined the bandwagon by joining the filming process. On Tuesday, April 26, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo, thereby announcing that she's all set to reprise her role of IG Meera M. Deshmukh.

Tabu joins Drishyam 2's shooting

The actor shared a photo of the clapperboard with the movie's name written in bold on it. With colourful background accentuating the picture, Tabu shared that it was her first day on the sets of Drishyam 2. She captioned the photo as 'Day 1 Drishyam2'. Take a look at it below:

Previously Ajay Devgn shared what appeared to be an edited photo to announce the commencement of Drishyam 2. At the time, Pinkvilla reported that the shooting of the film has begun in full swing in Mumbai. The portal further added that the thriller flick will also be shot extensively in Goa.

Ajay Devgn is slated to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and more will also play their respective roles. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is the official remake of Mohanlal's 2021 movie of the same name. While sharing the announcement picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? Drishyam 2 shoot begins." Take a look at it here:

The news of Tabu joining the cast of Drishyam 2 comes just hours after the release of the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. The comedy-horror flick features Kartik Aaryan as ghostbuster Rooh Baba who seemingly will cure Kiara Advani from the possession of an evil spirit. The short trailer features umpteen comedy sequences, thereby taking audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter. However, netizens have also drawn the sequels comparison with Akshay Kumar's 2007 movie of the same name. Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tabutiful/@ajaydevgn