After Dharmendra's Public Apology, Hema Malini Says He Was Always There For Esha And Ahana

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are among the Bollywood's most celebrated couples. The actress has been vocal about maintaining a respectful distance from Dharmendra's "other family". She has also shared her thoughts on this unique situation. Recently, she opened up about Dharmendra's equation with her daughters.

3 things you need to know

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980.

They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

He was previously married to Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's presence in their daughter's lives

In an interview with Lehren, Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra's unwavering presence in the lives of their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. She acknowledged that Dharmendra's love and support has been a part of their lives right from childhood,

(Hema Malini praises Dharmendra and shares that he is a great father | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram)

She revealed that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor expressed concerns about their daughters' marriages as he wanted them to find suitable life partners. She further shared that he was worried about the timing and wished for their weddings to happen sooner. Hema recalled that she assured him that everything would happen when the time is right, and with the blessings of God and their spiritual guide, their daughters found their life partners.

(Dharmendra was worried about his daughter's wedding | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram)

The interview comes days after the actress-turned-politician and her daughters didn't attend Karan Deol's wedding. Post their absence from wedding festivities, Dharmendra publicly apologised to them on social media.

(Dharmendra earlier apologised to Hema and their daughters - Esha and Ahana | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's unconventional marriage

Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared the screen in iconic films like Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), and Apne (2007), among others. The former described their marriage as unconventional but believes that it has allowed her to explore various aspects of life. She credits their unique relationship for enabling her to pursue her passion for acting, dancing, politics, and more.