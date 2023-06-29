Dharmendra Shares A Cryptic Post For Hema Malini, Esha, Ahana Says, 'I Could've Spoken...'

Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana Deol have been in the news ever since they didn't attend Sunny Deol's son Karan and Drisha Acharya's wedding. Now, Dharmendra has shared a cryptic note for the veteran actress and his daughters in which he seems to be apologising.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married on June 18.

Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha Ahana, were missing from all the ceremonies.

Esha Deol shared an Instagram post wishing the newlywed couple.

I could have spoken personally to you: Dharmendra

On early Thursday, Dharmendra shared an emotional post in which the actor wrote that he loves and respects Hema Malini, Esha, Ahana and their families. He added that age and illness are taking a toll on him, but he could have spoken personally to them. It is unclear as to what the superstar is talking about, but his message has come days after his grandson Karan Deol's wedding in which he was snapped with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

(Dharmdendra shared this picture | Image: Dharmendra/Instagram)

In a near-apologetic tone, Dharmendra wrote, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you…….. but."

Esha Deol's reply to Dharmendra's post

Now, hours after father Dharmendra's post, Esha Deol shared a post on her Instagram handle calling Dharmendra the "best". She shared a photo of a framed picture from her wedding album featuring Esha, her husband Bharat Takhtani and the yesteryear couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

The actress wrote, "Love you papa. You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u (you)."

(Esha Deol shared a family picture | Image: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children

Before marrying Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, and together they had four kids - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeita. Time and again, the Deol family has been under the scanner. Earlier, during Esha and Ahana's weddings, Sunny and Bobby were missing from all the ceremonies.