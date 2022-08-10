After Exit From TMKOC, Shailesh Lodha Pens Cryptic Note In Response To Asit Modi's Post

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom of the same name - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently exited from the show, which came as a shock to makers as well as the audience. Reacting to the exit, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that the show would go on despite the exit of the lead actors. The producer stated, "The show will still go on. A new Taarak Mehta may come. We will be happy if the old one returns. Our aim is to have a smile on our audience’s face." Watch the video here:

Now, in a cryptic Instagram post, Shailesh Lodha penned a poem, stating that the relationship was a bonding of the heart for him, but that was not how the other person viewed it. In the now-deleted post, the actor wrote, "Tere mere rishtey ki yahi ek hisaab raha, main dil hi dil raha, tu sada dimag raha. (This is the only account of your relationship with me, I have always been a heart, and you have always been the brain)."

Asit Kumarr Modi talks about the 'exclusive contract'

Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi opened up about his exclusive contract deal with actors, calling it a way to keep his fans happy. In a conversation with The Indian Express, he said,