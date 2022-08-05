Asit Modi Breaks Silence On Frequent Change In Cast Of TMKOC; 'if Someone Doesn’t Want...'

Actor-producer Asit Kumarr Modi has given a statement regarding the frequent change in the cast of the popular comedy-drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Though the show is running successfully, there were several changes made in the series as the casts changed in between, which also disappointed the audience who stated that the show is not at the same level the show was earlier.

Recently, actor Shailesh Lodha, who used to play Taarak Mehta in TMKOC, quit the show and rumours are still rife that Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tapu (Jethalal's son), will also quit the show. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj had said, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good at creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

Asit Modi talks about frequent cast changes in TMKOC

On Friday, a fan account of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah shared a video which saw the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi talking about the sudden change of cast. The clip saw him saying, "Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye (I want to work with everyone, bring them together. But if someone doesn’t want to return, their desires are fulfilled and they believe they’ve achieved a lot, or if they want to not stay limited to TMKOC… I still request them to think and understand)." Watch the video here:

He continued, "Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakhsya hai ki humare darshako ke upar smile bani rahe (The show will still go on. A new Taarak Mehta may come. We will be happy if the old one returns. Our aim is to have a smile on our audience’s face)."

Image: Asit Kumar Modi/Instagram