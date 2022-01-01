After Katrina-Vicky, Wedding Bells For Taapsee Pannu & Bf Mathias Boe? Read Actor's Answer

Tapsee Pannu is among the most versatile actresses in the industry and the Manmarziyaan actress never fails to grab eyeballs with her brilliant performance on-screen. After 2021's big-fat Bollywood wedding with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, fans now are eagerly waiting for Tapsee Pannu's wedding bells. Tapsee's wedding plans with Boyfriend Mathias Boe has already created a buzz on social media. So, here we have Tapsee's amazing response on her wedding plans.

Is Tapsee Pannu tying the knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe?

Opening up to the popular web portal Bollywood Hungama, Tapsee revealed her marriage plans with Bf Mathias Boe and said -

“Just because weddings are the flavour of the season? No no. Not really. I have no immediate wedding plans. I have quite a few assignments on hand. I don’t want to do a rush-rush wedding.”

Tapsee further adds that she has no immediate plans with her boyfriend and says -

“Whenever I get married it will happen in a relaxed atmosphere. I am in no hurry to get married. Nothing much will change after marriage so I am not feeling any great need to take the plunge right now.”

The Saand Ki Aankh actress has always kept her relationship low-key with Mathias Boe and the duo are not so open about their relationship. However, Tapsee keeps treating her fans with some adorable pictures of the two spending some quality time together.

Tapsee Pannu's upcoming Projects

On the work front, Tapsee was last seen in the 2021 films like Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket which received critically good reviews for Tapsee's outstanding performance. Next in the pipeline, she has Shabaash Mithu, which is a biographical sports drama film based on Indian Women's Cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Apart from these she also has films like Mishan Impossible, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and Blurr in her Kitty.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@MATHIAS.BOE,VICKYKAUSHAL09