After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Seeks Blessings At Tirumala Temple With Om Raut

Kriti Sanon and Om Raut were spotted exiting the premises of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams earlier today. The two were presumably there to pray for the good fate of their upcoming period epic Adipurush at the box office. The Om Raut directorial is gearing up for a release later this month, on June 16.



The Adipurush team were at the holy city of Tirupati for the launch of the film's second trailer. Director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar were present along with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and others. The Tirumala visit by Kriti and Om Raut appears to be an extension of the same trip.

Kriti Sanon and Om Raut visit Tirumala

(Kriti Sanon with Adipurush director Om Raut | Image: omraut/Instagram)

Both wore red shawls around their necks, with tikas on their foreheads indicating that they had already offered their prayers. The two were seen engaging in candid conversation as they headed to their cars. The actor-director duo was approached by fans whom they interacted with.

While Om wore a basic kurta-pajama set in white, Kriti too kept it simple in a yellow salwar suit with her hair tied up in a bun. The actress gave Om a hug, also shook hands with a few fans and posed for pictures with them before leaving.

Om Raut opens up on his Tirumala experience

(Om Raut | Image: omraut/Instagram)



Before leaving, the Adipurush director opened up on his visit to the temple, describing the experience as "amazing". Referring to the early morning excursion to Tirumala as a "mesmerising" time, he expressed how the visit, which happened right after the trailer launch held the previous day, was indescribable. Raut expressed how he "cannot put into words" what the visit meant to him, especially ahead of Adipurush's much-awaited theatrical release.