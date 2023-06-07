Prabhas Reveals Wedding Plans At Adipurush Event In Tirupati: I'll Get Married In...

The second trailer for the period epic Adipurush was launched on a grand scale in Tirupati on June 6. At the event, Prabhas revealed an interesting detail about his future. While there has been much specualtion around his relationship staus and who he will ending up getting married to, the Telugu star shared an interesting detail about tying the nuptial knot in the future.

Addressing the sea of fans at the Tirupati event, Prabhas said that whenever he does get married, it will be in the city. This statement came amid rumours of Adipurush co-stars Prabhas and Kriti being romantically involved. However, both have denied being in a relationship on several occasions.

Prabhas reveals his plans for marriage

(Prabhas and Kriti at the Adipurush trailer launch in Tirupati | Image: Twitter)



Prabhas' marriage has been a matter of great interest among fans and followers. At the event, fans in the crowd posed a question to Prabhas regarding the same. Prabhas had a prompt reply to queries about his marriage revealing that whenever he does get married, it will be in the holy city of Tirupati. The actor said, "Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only." This candid response came in the presence of Kriti Sanon, who the actor is rumoured to be dating ever since they starred in Adipurush.

Are Prabhas and Kriti dating?

(Prabhas and Kriti at a promotional shoot for Adipurush | Image: mesunnysingh/Instagram)

Adipurush marks Prabhas and Kriti's first professional collaboration with the two having first met on the sets of the film. They were rumoured to have instantly hit it off and kept in touch long past filming ended. Kriti's appearance on a popular chat show earlier this year brought their budding equation under the limelight with Prabhas even taking Kriti's call within a few rings as part of one of the game segments on the show. Though neither have commented on the status of their relationship thus far, the two have been seen to share a nice camaraderie through the promotions of the film.

More on Adipurush film

(Prabhas as Raghav in Adipurush | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)



Touted to be made on a budget of Rs 450 crore Om Raut's epic drama draws its foundation and inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays the character of Raghav inspired by Ram with Kriti Sanon playing the role of Janaki, inspired by Sita. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush will release theatrically on June 16.