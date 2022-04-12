After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's House Decked-up With Flowers & Lights Ahead Of Wedding

One of Bollywood's most awaited weddings has finally arrived, and fans can't seem to keep their excitement under control. After roughly 5 years of dating, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married, and the internet has been flooded with photographs, sneak peeks, and hashtags ever since. While the couple has not announced anything about their wedding officially, Alia Bhatt's home is being decked with flowers and lights, a day after RK mansion was decorated with lights.

Rumours are that the couple is tying the knot at their Mumbai’s Vastu apartment on April 15. Now there seem to be no more rumours about it. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married and final touches are now being done ahead of their D-Day on April 15.

Alia’s apartment decorated with flowers & lights ahead of wedding with Ranbir

After the pictures of Alia and Ranbir’s under construction bungalow being decked up went viral on Internet, Now the photo of Alia’s apartment in Vastu is making rounds on social media. The glimpse of Alia’s decked-up apartment is too dreamy. The bride-to-be’s Vastu home has been decorated with lights, flowers and plants.

On Monday evening. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Krishna Raj home, which is still under construction and is named after the former's grandparents, was lit up on April 11. The entire house was bathed in purple, blue, pink, and other colours of light. For several months, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been keeping tabs on the bungalow's construction and are frequently seen visiting the site. The home is already a well-known landmark in Mumbai's Chembur neighbourhood. According to rumours, the Bollywood couple would move in after their wedding and once the mansion is finished.

Alia Bhatt is expected to wear a bridal lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on her big day, according to multiple media outlets including ANI. In the midst of the wedding preparations, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's gifts arrived at Ranbir Kapoor's apartment, adding fuel to the fire. Alia Bhatt has already expressed her admiration for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's work by wearing designer ensembles. Alia Bhatt routinely turns to the designer for exquisite ensembles, whether it's for a film promotion or a Diwali party.

More on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding

On April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are slated to tie the knot. However, because the couple has yet to confirm the date, many dates are circulating on the internet. According to Pinkvilla, the couple's pre-wedding celebrations will take place at RK Studios, and their wedding will take place at Ranbir's Vastu mansion.