After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Ram Setu' To Release On Diwali 2021

Diwali 2021 will be a total blast for the fans of actor Akshay Kumar as he is dropping two of his much-awaited movies on the same day. Yes, it’s not just his cop-drama Sooryavanshi that will be hitting the cinema theatres on Diwali, but reports suggest another intriguing picture, Ram Setu will be released on the same day, the makers of the film informed on Sunday.

According to the film critic Taran Adarsh, Ram-Setu, inspired by the Hindu god Lord Ram, will be released on Diwali this year. The movie stars Akshay Kumar along with Nushrratt Bharuccha & Jacqueline Fernandez.



As a big surprise for the Khiladi Kumar’s fans, Diwali day couldn’t be celebrated in a better way with Sooryavanshi & Ram Setu both releasing on Diwali. Not just this, there’s a bonus awaiting Hera Pheri actor’s fans on Diwali, as his third much-awaited movie--Bachchan Pandey’s teaser is speculated to be out on the same day. Akshay Kumar will be seen in a new avatar in Bachchan Pandey, alongside Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes is bound to release next year on January, 22. It also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharash Kumar Shukla

More About Ram-Setu

The movie titled Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha was kicked off on an auspicious note at Lord Ram’s place of birth, Ayodhya. The team took the blessings of the Almighty as they started their journey.

Earlier, Ram Setu was announced on the occasion of Diwali in November last year. The makers had shared a poster of Akshay, and said that it was an attempt to 'keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas‘. The team sought to do this by building a ‘setu’ or bridge that will ‘connect generations to come.’ Akshay had then termed it as a ‘mammoth task’ and that they were making a ‘humble attempt’ with Ram Setu.

The movie is being directed by Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran fame Abhishek Sharma. Akshay's banner is one of the production houses working on the film. Amazon Prime is co-producing Ram Setu alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It is creatively financed by Dr Chadraprakash Dwivedi.

