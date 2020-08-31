After Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar Now Emerges Top On Merit List Of West Bengal College

Colleges in West Bengal have become a hot topic of discussion for their admission or 'merit list' which shows names of the students, who have made it to those colleges. The past week saw actress and social media star Sunny Leone's name cropping up in one of the oldest colleges in Kolkata, now it's singer Neha Kakkar's time.

After actress Sunny Leone, now singer Neha Kakkar makes it to the merit list Manikchak college in Malda district of West Bengal. Kakkar’s name appeared on the first position of merit list of Arts Department. This apart, her name appeared on the merit list of Education and English honours merit list of Manikchak College, Malda. The college authorities have not commented on the singer's name making it to the list, yet.

Sunny Leone appears on the merit list

A few days ago, actress Sunny Leone’s name had appeared on the merit list of Kolkata based Asutosh College. The merit list for admission to undergraduate English literature course at Kolkata's Ashutosh College has listed Sunny Leone's name as its topper. The list with Sunny's name at the top on the college website surprised everyone. Asutosh College had posted the first merit list for admission to BA (Honours) in English on its website on Thursday.

The list, which is viral on social media, also garnered attention from the star herself. On Friday, Sunny Leone reacted in a jovial way, stating that she is ready to meet her new classmates. "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you’re in my class!" wrote Sunny Leone on her official Twitter handle.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜œ — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Sunny's name was not only limited to one particular college in Kolkata but also reached the districts of South 24 Parganas as well. Budge Budge college also featured her name in their English Honour's merit list on Saturday. The authorities of Ashutosh College in Kolkata had said that the entire episode seemed like a mischievous application that was filed and went unchecked. Later, the college authorities filed a complaint with Kolkata Police’s Cyber Cell.

