Neha Kakkar Reveals Her Weight In Recent Post, Makes Shraddha Arya Say 'Oh God'

Neha Kakkar recently shared a picture with Parmish Verma. The picture is a still from her upcoming song Diamond Da Challa. In the picture, Parmish Verma is seen carrying Neha Kakkar in his arms as the duo makes eye contact with a wide smile on their faces. Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a pastel coloured salwar suit with a pink dupatta. Neha Kakkar completed her look with gold platform heels. Parmish Verma is seen wearing a pathani suit.

Neha Kakkar also added a hilarious caption to the post. She also asked a question to her fans. The singer wrote, “Parmish Kainda: Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne Heavy ho Neha @parmishverma ðŸ˜…ðŸ™ˆ

Waise he also says that I’m the Sweetest Person he’s ever met! ðŸ¥° and I feel the same for Him ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼.” Neha Kakkar also informed that she weighs 43kgs and asked her fans to tell their weight too. The actor Shraddha Arya was shocked to hear about Neha’s weight and commented, “43?????? Mine is 53... Oh God!!! I am such a Fatty! ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜.” Fans in huge number complimented Neha Kakkar for her picture by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Neha’s Instagram post.

Neha Kakkar unveils first look of Diamond Da Challa

On Friday morning, August 21, Neha Kakkar unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming song, Diamond Da Challa. The track is directed by Gurinder Bawa and stars Parmish Verma. As seen in the poster, Neha and Parmish's faces are splashed with colours, which hints at the album being about the festival of colours. Coloured water can be seen spattering in the backdrop. Along with the poster of Diamond Da Challa, Neha Kakkar revealed that the new track will be released on August 26, 2020.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared the first look poster, fans congratulated her for the new venture. Be it Neha's celebrity friends or her fans, everybody showed excitement for her song. Diamond Da Challa song is presented by Anshul Garg. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vicky Sandhu and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. However, further details about the storyline of the song are not revealed yet.

