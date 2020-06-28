After Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane Receives Electricity Bill Of Rs. 29,700; Shows Proof

Taapsee Pannu on Sunday raised an 'electric' issue along with other Mumbaikars. Showing her power bill, Taapsee slammed the power company for sending 'insane' bill amount. Following her, 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' actor Renuka Shahane took to her Twitter handle and complained about the same.

Attaching the screenshots of the electricity bill, Shahane wrote, "Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=?" [sic]

While Richa Chadha retweeted Shahane's complaint, Soni Razdan was shocked to see the bill. She dropped a comment saying 'OMG'. When a fan suggested Shahane that she should take a picture of the meter every month to protect herself from the 'insane loot', Renuka agreed and wrote, "Yes you are right" [sic].

Even Pulkit Samrat raised the issue.

Taapsee on Sunday posted pictures of her electricity bill for the month of June, which was due for Rs 36,000. Along with that, she also shared the bill for the month of May, which was Rs 3,850. The ‘insane rise’ comes out to close a nine-fold increase, or in other words, 835 per cent.

Before Taapseee, Vir Das also asked if more people received a bill that charged them three times their usual amount. Amyra Dastur and Shruti Seth were among those who agreed.

Earlier, Jwala Gutta, Richa Chadha, and Kavita Kasuhik and many other stars had also raised concerns on high electricity charges on Twitter.

