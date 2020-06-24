Jwala Gutta's Shocking Electricity Bill Triggers Debate; Richa Chadha Says, 'Loot Hai'

Arjuna awardee Jwala Gutta on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to raise a complaint about her shocking electricity bill that came to Rs. 16,000. Gutta's is not the only complaint, there are many consumers who have been reporting a steep hike in power bills across the country and are shocked to receive bills with four or five times the usual amount they were charged before the lockdown.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha wrote, "Loot hai" after a user wrote, "On an average, my electricity bill is never more than 3500/- this month they have sent me a bill for 13580/- did I forget to switch something off?" [sic] Another user wrote, "Ditto @Adani_Elec_Mum claims that they have amended that bill that came earlier &now have added that amount to this bill . But the amount is so ridiculous that it does not make sense. Just a form of extortion. I think we all should escalate this to @jagograhakjago" [sic]

TV actor Kavita Kaushik also raised a complaint and wrote, "What's with the over inflated electricity bill @TataPower ur customer care is always on hold, no bill hard copies, inflation is over 500% on our average bill, none of your staff been coming to take meter readings in the building so howve u generated the bill? Pandemic advantage?" [sic]

16 k for my house when I wasn’t there for three months of lockdown!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 24, 2020

Anyone else just had a heart attack and died seeing their electricity bill for the last month? — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) June 22, 2020

Sorry guys just a basic question. Anybody elses electricity bill really high this month?

Like higher than usual? — Jone Veisamasama (@94jayvee) June 23, 2020

In this pandemic Crisis why this electricity Bills are kill I’m not home from last 15 and my bill is ₹11850 I am not able to earn anything and this is all killing me how can it be so much and that too without using it @gautam_adani #electricitybill #mumbai #adanielectricity pic.twitter.com/XRtWYrM7LU — Mohitgangani (@MohitBGangani) June 20, 2020

My electricity bill is 22587₹ and actual avg. Bill 1400₹ something. What's going on??? — Divyansh (@Divyans016) June 24, 2020

