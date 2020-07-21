After Taapsee, Sonakshi Posts Kangana's Old Video Where She Mentions 'quota System'

In the aftermath of Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with the Republic Media Network, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, and many more came out to slam Ranaut's accusations and statements. While the war of words was on, Kangana's old video clips surfaced on social media where the actor is seen talking otherwise in comparison to now.

While Kangana ignited the debate of nepotism on a popular chat show, 'Queen' actor's views in an old interview have gone viral. Kangana in a conversation with a news channel said, "The kind of background I come from, my father is a businessman and my mother is a teacher. My grandfather was an IAS officer and great grandfather, a freedom fighter. So, when I was giving my PMT or pre-medical entrance exam, so I had a particular quota for me, bcoz I come from this particular family. So, when I come here, how I look at star kids is — they have 30% quota, like I had, so, I am coming into their territory. So, somebody tries to give the PMT test, they won't get the same quota."

Reacting to this, Sonakshi praised Kangana's 'polite' behaviour in the interview and said, "What a lovely interview. So well-spoken, polite, and positive. No one could have explained it better." Meanwhile, Taapsee wrote, "Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut’s interview

During her recent interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut made some of the biggest revelations. She also raised several questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and called it a murder. She also questioned Mahesh Bhatt’s role in Sushant’s life. Talking about Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana questioned, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

