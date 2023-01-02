After 'The Kashmir Files', Anupam Kher Joins Vivek Agnihotri In 'The Vaccine War'

After starring in Vivek Agnihotri's superhit film 'The Kashmir Files,' Anupam Kher is all set to star in 'The Vaccine War,' also being directed by Agnihotri. Anupam is the first cast member of the film. The actor, on Monday, shared a picture of himself holding a calpboard, which read "The Vaccine War."

The actor's caption read: "Announcing my 534th film! The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!"

A few days ago, Vivek Agnihotri, on his Twitter handle shared a BTS (Behind The Scene) video from the shoots of 'The Vaccine War.' However, the filmmaker hadn't revealed his star cast.

'The Vaccine War' marks the second collaboration between Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri

Before 'The Vaccine War,' Anupam Kher was also part of Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 film 'The Kashmir Files.' The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles. Anupam Kher played the role Pushkar Nath, a Kashmiri Pandit, whose family was affected during the exodus and killing of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

'The Kashmir Files' became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022 with a collection of over Rs 340 crores.

On the work front, Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the shoot of his 534th film had an amazing 2022 with films like 'Karthikeya 2,' 'Uunchai' and 'Connect.'

The 67-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with the film 'Saaransh,' where he played the role of a 60-year-old man, while he was just 28.