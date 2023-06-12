After The Kerala Story, 72 Hoorain To Narrate Stories Of Radicalised Youth

On June 11, a teaser for the highly anticipated film 72 Hoorain was unveiled, offering a glimpse into the central theme of the movie, which revolves around the radicalization of young men into becoming terrorists. The teaser was released in 10 different languages, including English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Kashmiri, and Assamese.

Following an overwhelming response to the first look, the 72 Hoorain teaser was made widely accessible across the country. The teaser begins with a thought-provoking voice-over discussing the concept of jihad, accompanied by the names of notorious terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden, Masood Azhar, Yakub Menon, and Hafiz Saeed. The message conveyed by the jihad ideology suggests that young boys will be rewarded with 72 hoorain (beautiful, pure maidens) in Jannat (Paradise).

Makers of 72 Hoorain explain the objective of the film

Director Sanjay Puran Singh, in a statement, emphasised that the purpose of releasing the teaser for 72 Hoorain in 10 languages is to ensure its reach across all corners of Bharat (India). He clarified that the film's objective is not to offend the sentiments of the audience, but rather to shed light on the harsh reality of the subject matter. Similarly, producer Gulab Singh Tanwar stated that the film aims to expose the process through which susceptible individuals are manipulated into becoming instruments for propagating terrorism.

(A poster for the upcoming Indian film, 72 Hoorain | Image: sanjaypuransinghchauhan/Instagram)

In a statement, Ashoke Pandit, the co-producer of the film, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming response to the first look of 72 Hoorain. He further mentioned that due to the exceptional reception received, the decision was made to release the subsequent teaser in ten different languages. Starring prominent actors Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in pivotal roles, 72 Hoorain, also known as Bahattar Hoorain, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.