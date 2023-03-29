Ahan Shetty Poses Hand-in-hand With Girlfriend Tania Shroff At Her Birthday Bash

Fashion designer and influencer Tania Shroff is celebrating her birthday on March 29. On the special occasion, she hosted a lavish bash for friends from the industry. Her boyfriend and Athiya Shetty'a brother, Ahan Shetty, attended the celebration.

The couple posed for the photographers. While Tania wore a black backless jumpsuit featuring a halter neck and a black leather belt at the waist, Ahan wore a black T-shirt teamed with matching pants and an animal-print shirt. He completed his look with black boots. Take a look at the video:

Apart from Ahan, several celebrities' kids including Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan among others were present at the venue.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's relationship

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been in a relationship for quite some time now. They often get snapped together on their lunch or dinner dates. During the screening of Ahan's film Tadap, the couple walked hand-in-hand and confirmed their relationship. The fashion designer also attended Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding and shared a lot of glimpses from the wedding on social media.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts about his son's relationship and said that Tania is his "first love." He further stated that Tania and her family are very simple and they "fit in very beautifully."