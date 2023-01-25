Ahan Shetty Shares Photos From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding; 'Love You Both'

Days after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding, the bride's brother and actor Ahan Shetty took to Instagram to share his joy over the couple's union. On Wednesday, Ahan shared two beautiful pictures from the couple's wedding with the sweetest caption.

In one of the pictures, Ahan Shetty can be seen holding Athiya's hand and walking the aisle with her. In another picture, Ahan can be seen performing some wedding ritual, while Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen all smiles.

Sharing the pictures, Ahan wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."



Suniel Shetty too shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle from his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul.

KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got hitched in a close-knit ceremony on Monday. The wedding took place at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and was attended by close family and friends only. As the fans were excited to see the couple as bride and groom, Ahan and father Suniel Shetty appeared to confirm the marriage and distributed sweets to the media professionals. Suniel Shetty had said, "I am now a father-in-law."

Later, at around 7 pm, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul came out for a media appearance and posed for photos after the wedding. While Athiya looked beautiful in a pale pink Anamika Khanna lehenga, KL Rahul donned a white sherwani. The couple looked absolutely adorable together while posing for the paps.

KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty's Instagram Post

The newlywed couple also posted a set of pictures from the wedding and captioned, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in 2021.