Ahead Of 'Brahmastra' Release; Alia, Ayan Mukerji Seek Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Just ahead of the major motion poster launch of the upcoming film Brahmastra, actor Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. The two were spotted seeking blessings at the gurdwara in the National capital. Alia, Ranbir, and director Ayan Mukerji will be at a fan event in New Delhi on Wednesday evening where they will launch the motion poster of Brahmastra.

Ahead of the motion poster launch, the makers finally announced the release date and informed that the film is slated to release theatrically on September 9, 2022. The forthcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. In the pictures uploaded by Alia, she can be seen clad in a green and white suit in the photo while Ayan is seen sporting a casual look with his head covered at the Gurdwara.

Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit a Gurudwara in Delhi

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "ੴ blessings.. gratitude .. light." The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the film faced several delays in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is keeping them entertained with regular updates. Previously, Ayan had treated fans with the announcement of the motion poster which is slated to release on Wednesday at 5 pm. The poster showed the silhouettes of a person who is assumed to be Ranbir with a strong voiceover by Amitabh.

In the background, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying, "Dharti ka kan kan kaanp uthega, jab is yudh ka shankhnaad bajega. Ant ka ye aarambh, jaag raha Brahmastra." Sharing the intriguing video with his powerful voice, Big B wrote, "Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire... Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow." Meanwhile, the motion poster launch event in New Delhi will also be live-streamed. Moreover, the team will also introduce the world to their Shiva. The fan event will take place at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi and will start at 4 pm. As mentioned in the invitation shared by Ayan on Instagram, entry to the event is limited. Additionally, fans who cannot attend the event can tune in to the live stream.

