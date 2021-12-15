'Brahmastra': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer Superhero Franchise Sets 2022 Release Date

After keeping fans on their toes for almost a year, makers of the upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra have finally announced the release date. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. According to Variety, the first part of the three art film franchise is slated to hit theatrically on September 9, 2022.

Film Critic and Trade analyst Taran also tweeted that the film will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada in 3D. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South star Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One is touted to be a Hindi Superhero film.

Brahmastra's release date announced

The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the film faced several delays in its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is keeping them entertained with regular updates. Previously, Ayan had treated fans with the announcement of the motion poster which is slated to release today at 5 pm. The poster showed the silhouettes of a person who is assumed to be Ranbir with a strong voiceover by Amitabh.

'BRAHMASTRA': 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS... While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022... The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada... In #3D. pic.twitter.com/rmcElknBMs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2021

In the background, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying, "Dharti ka kan kan kaanp uthega, jab is yudh ka shankhnaad bajega. Ant ka ye aarambh, jaag raha Brahmastra." Sharing the intriguing video with his powerful voice, Big B wrote, "Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire... Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow." Meanwhile, the makers are now conducting a special fan event on December 15 in New Delhi. The event will also be live-streamed in which the film's official motion poster will be revealed. Moreover, they will also introduce the world to their Shiva.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ayan_Mukerji/Ranbir _Kapooor